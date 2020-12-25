What Is Chris Pine’s Net Worth and How Much Did He Make for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’?

Actor Chris Pine stars in Wonder Woman 1984, the 2020 sequel to the hit DCEU film. He’s spent more than a decade in the spotlight, meaning his net worth is undoubtedly high. Here’s a look at Pine’s past money-making roles, his estimated net worth, and what he may have made for the superhero movie.

Chris Pine became famous for his role in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise

Pine began his career in the early ’00s. He acted in romantic comedies such as The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and Just My Luck while making one-off TV appearances in series like ER and American Dreams. However, it was his breakout role in one sci-fi film that made him a household name.

In 2009, Pine’s career-defining role as James T. Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek franchise entry of the same name. The actor reprised his leading part in 2013’s Star Trek Into the Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. For a generation of Star Trek fans, he became their Captain Kirk (the role originated by William Shatner).

He starred in a handful of other films and TV shows

Over the past decade-plus, Pine has continued to act in many popular films. He’s embraced the action genre, starring in Unstoppable, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and The Finest Hours. Additionally, he’s remained a fixture in sci-fi with Z for Zachariah and A Wrinkle in Time.

When it comes to the small screen, Pine has stuck to recurring arcs. He played Eric in Wet: Hot America Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot America Summer: Ten Years Later. However, in 2019, he headlined his first series (albeit a limited one), starring in and executive producing TNT’s I Am the Night.

Pine portrayed Steve Trevor in ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

While fellow Hollywood Chrises Pratt, Evans, and Hemsworth made their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pine opted for a later arrival on the DC end of things. He portrayed Steve Trevor, a WWI fighter pilot, in 2017’s Wonder Woman. At the end of the film, he sacrifices himself so Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) can defeat Ares.

So it was shocking to many fans to discover that, along with Gadot, Pine was set to return for the film’s sequel. Taking place decades after the first, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on Christmas Day 2020 in theaters and on HBO Max. No spoilers here, but yes, Steve Trevor is indeed back.

Chris Pine’s net worth and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ salary

Chris Pine at the premiere pf Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Wonder Woman’ on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED: Gal Gadot Is Getting Paid $10 Million for ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ and Some People Aren’t Happy About It

Pine has made out well with past films. In 2012, a lawsuit revealed that he might have earned upwards of $1.5 million for Star Trek Into the Darkness and more than $3 million for Star Trek Beyond. He allegedly made another $3 million for Unstoppable and $5 million for This Means War, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Gadot’s $10 million Wonder Woman 1984 payday has been confirmed, there’s no report as to how much Pine made. Though with multi-million salaries in the past, it’s unlikely he made less than previous projects. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pine is worth approximately $30 million as of December 2020.