Did someone get you a present from Apple, but it’s not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick look at Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy, and how to return a gift.
While Apple doesn’t offer big discounts on its products around the holidays, it does share a gift guide as well as extending its normal return period.
What is Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy?
- For 2020, products purchased from Apple between November 10 and December 25 are eligible for return or exchange until January 8
- Keep in mind that some items are non-returnable:
- Electronic Software Downloads
- Software Up-to-Date Program Products (software upgrades)
- Apple Store Gift Cards
- Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets)
- Apple Print Products
Ways to make a return to Apple:
Read more tutorials:
Read more tutorials:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: