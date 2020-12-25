Home Technology What is Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy?

What is Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy?

Did someone get you a present from Apple, but it’s not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick look at Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy, and how to return a gift.

While Apple doesn’t offer big discounts on its products around the holidays, it does share a gift guide as well as extending its normal return period.

  • For 2020, products purchased from Apple between November 10 and December 25 are eligible for return or exchange until January 8
  • Keep in mind that some items are non-returnable:
    • Electronic Software Downloads
    • Software Up-to-Date Program Products (software upgrades)
    • Apple Store Gift Cards
    • Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets)
    • Apple Print Products

Ways to make a return to Apple:

