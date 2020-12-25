What if these top Christmas films were made in Bollywood?







It’s the time to be jolly, it’s the time to celebrate and what better way than gathering around to watch some fun Christmassy movies with your loved ones. While the festival is West bound, Christmas is celebrated with utmost zeal in India. Luscious trees, twinkling lights, candy canes and ginger bread house, we have it all. As we celebrate Christmas today, we list down 7 movies that you can watch with your family but there’s twist. We recast these Christmas themed films with appropriate Bollywood stars because why not. So, tell us what you think of our picks in the comments below.