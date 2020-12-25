What channel is Saints vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for Christmas football in Week 16

A matchup of two of the NFL’s top running backs will highlight the league’s lone Christmas Day football game in 2020.

The Saints (10-4) host the Vikings (6-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook will face off in a game that might be decided by rushing despite the presence of two big-money quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins. Both teams may be better served to trust their ground games and grind out a win, especially with New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve.

The NFL hasn’t played on Christmas Day since 2017, and this will mark the 22nd overall game played on the holiday in league history. Christmas is known more for featuring NBA games, but the NFL seems to always find a way to win the viewership numbers, so don’t be surprised if Saints vs. Vikings is heavily talked about Friday despite five high-end NBA games on tap.

Here’s what you need to know to watch Saints vs. Vikings on Christmas, along with more info about the entire Week 16 NFL schedule.

What channel is Saints vs. Vikings on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox | NFL Network | Amazon Prime Video
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

With no Thursday night game in Week 16, Saints vs. Vikings gets the treatment that TNF normally gets. That means the simulcast across Fox and NFL Network with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.

In Canada, viewers can watch Saints vs. Vikings on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game .

Saints vs. Vikings start time

  • Date: Friday, Dec 25
  • Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

The NFL chose to go with the late-afternoon start for the lone game on Christmas Day, splitting the difference between prime time and an earlier kickoff.

This time is only five minutes off the NFL’s Sunday marquee afternoon spot of 4:25 p.m. ET, which is when the Saints kicked off in Week 15 in their loss to the Chiefs.

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints4:30 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETNFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals4:30 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 p.m. ETNFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameKickoff timeTV channel
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m. ETFox
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs1 p.m. ETFox
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Monday, Dec. 28

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots8:15 p.m. ETESPN

