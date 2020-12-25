What channel is Nets vs. Celtics on today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 NBA Christmas game

The Nets and Celtics meet in TD Garden on Christmas Day for what could be a potential preview of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brooklyn fans have patiently waited for over a year to see their super team in action following the signings of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2019 offseason. Durant missed all of this past season as he recovered from an Achilles injury but demonstrated in the preseason and home opener that he is still good enough to be in the MVP discussion. Irving only played in 20 games last season and has stirred up some media controversy in the offseason, but he remains one of the top guards in the NBA. How new coach Steve Nash manages his stars’ personalities will be crucial to a Brooklyn title push.

Boston kept its young core intact this offseason, signing Jayson Tatum to a five-year, $195 million contract extension that should keep him with Jaylen Brown through at least the end of the 2023-24 season. The Celtics, however, lost Gordon Hayward to Charlotte in free agency but did sign talented center Tristan Thompson from Cleveland to split minutes with Daniel Theis. Boston hopes to finally get over the hump this year after losing in the Conference Finals in three of the past four seasons.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Nets vs. Celtics, including the tipoff time and TV channel for the Christmas Day game.

Nets vs. Celtics will be broadcast live on ABC. Mark Jones and Doris Burke will call the action with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

You can also live-stream the game via Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN app.

Date : Friday, Dec. 25

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

The 5 p.m. ET tipoff marks the third game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The Mavericks and Lakers at 8 p.m. ET and Clippers at Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET wrap up the night.

Nets schedule 2020

Here are the Nets’ next five games:

Date Opponent Time National TV Dec. 25 at Celtics 5 p.m. ET ABC Dec. 27 at Hornets 7 p.m. ET — Dec. 28 vs. Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. ET — Jan. 1 vs. Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET — Jan. 3 vs. Wizards 6 p.m. ET —

Celtics schedule 2020

Here are the Celtics’ next five games: