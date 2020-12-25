What channel is Lakers vs. Mavericks on today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 NBA Christmas game

LeBron James and the Lakers look to continue their reign of dominance against the up-and-coming Mavericks in the Staples Center on Christmas Day.

The defending NBA champions seemingly distanced themselves from the pack even more this offseason, adding Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews despite losing some valuable role players like Danny Green and Rajon Rondo. Los Angeles also locked down seven-time All-Star Anthony Davis for the future, signing him to a five-year, $190 million extension. The Lakers are the current betting favorite to repeat as NBA champion.

Dallas may have finished seventh in the Western Conference standings last season, but the Mavs are poised for a run at the top with the continued growth of Luka Doncic and a healthy Kristaps Porzingis. While Dallas failed to land a third star this offseason, they did trade for Josh Richardson from Philadelphia and drafted the sharpshooting guard Tyrell Terry from Stanford to give Doncic a pair of shooters to help space the court.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks, including the tipoff time and TV channel for the Christmas Day game.

What channel is Lakers vs. Mavericks on today?

TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch ESPN

Lakers vs. Mavericks will be broadcast live on ABC. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are on the call with Rachel Nichols reporting from the sideline.

You can also live-stream the game via Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN app.

Lakers vs. Mavericks start time

Date : Friday, Dec. 25

: Friday, Dec. 25 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

The 5 p.m. ET tipoff marks the fourth game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The Clippers and Nuggets will follow at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Lakers schedule 2020

Here are the Lakers’ next five games:

Date Opponent Time National TV Dec. 25 vs. Mavericks 8 p.m. ET ABC Dec. 27 vs. Timberwolves 10 p.m. ET — Dec. 28 vs. Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET — Dec. 30 at Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET — Jan. 1 at Spurs 8 p.m. ET —

Mavericks schedule 2020

Here are the Mavs’ next five games: