Western Australia opens border to South Australia reuniting families at Christmas

Western Australia’s border opened to South Australia today, prompting many emotional Christmas Day reunions.

“It’s amazing. We weren’t sure if it was actually going to happen, so I finally believe it now that we’re actually here,” one returned traveller said.

People from Perth were able to touch down in Adelaide knowing they don’t have to quarantine when they return.

Families were able to reunite for Christmas as WA opened its border to SA. (Nine)

“I cant afford to miss work so I can’t quarantine, so it just worked out really well. We were lucky in the end),” one traveller said.

“Fantastic to be here; it didn’t look like it was going to happen a week ago but (a) nice surprise.”

And there was plenty of joy and relief for those leaving SA to spend Christmas with family in Perth.

“It’s really exciting, I’m so excited to visit my sister for Christmas,” one woman said.

One group of travellers were carrying an extra-special gift on board.

“I just had a newborn so that’s the most exciting part for us — introducing her to everyone.”

Emotions ran high at Perth airport, many returning for the first in months.

Flights were packed with people eager to reunite with family and spend part of the festive season together. (Nine)

“It’s been a long-awaited 12 months — 12 months to the day so its good it’s good to be back,” said one returnee.

While many were leaving Adelaide, hundreds of others spent Christmas Day in quarantine in city hotels.

Waving from the balcony of the Pullman Hotel, the Barton family are isolating after arriving from Germany. But they still managed to find a way to celebrate Christmas.

“The grandkids waved to us and we talked to them on the phone — and it’s not quite the same as in person but it’s pretty good,” Ian Barton said.