Watch Baby Yoda Jam With Director Robert Rodriguez on ‘Mandalorian’ Set

Baby Yoda is adorably rockin’ around the veritable Christmas (or, um, Life Day) tree in a sneak peek from the latest installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Director Robert Rodriguez — who helmed Season 2’s sixth episode, “The Tragedy” — shared the snippet on Twitter this Friday morning, just as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premiered its behind-the-scenes look at the Disney+ hit’s sophomore run.

In the clip below, Rodriguez strums his guitar on the set of the Tython temple’s “seeing stone,” while Grogu bops his head and at some points even warbles a bit:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian‘s single-episode Season 2 overview also takes you inside the return of Boba Fett, the creation and introduction of Rosario Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka Tano, the construction of the Dark Troopers (there be humans inside!), the practical reconstruction of Jabba the Hutt’s palace (including an explanation of why you-know-who, ahem, put on some pounds), and much more.

The Mandalorian is set to start production on Season 3 in 2021, once the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett completes filming. Other Star Wars series en route to Disney+ (at some point) include Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch, Rangers of the New Republic and Lando.