Victoria and David Beckham lead the stars sharing an insight into their Christmas

David and Victoria Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, were among the stars giving their followers an insight into their cosy family Christmas.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Humes, 31, was up early as she shared some gorgeous family snaps of her three children Alaia, seven, Valentina, three, and Blake, two months, and told fans to ‘hold their bubble close’.

Current Tier 4 restrictions mean many areas of the country are only allowed to spend Christmas Day with their household, but the Beckhams appeared delighted to be spending the festive period together in their bubble.

Beside the snap, he wrote: ‘Special moments together as a family. Merry Christmas to everyone’

The family were all sporting matching navy pyjamas with white piping, while a couple of members of the brood also chose to rock a pair of Ugg slippers and a hat.

David, 45, stood in the middle of the snap with his daughter Harper, wearing a red and white Santa hat, while two of his sons sported wooly North Face beanie hats.

David also sent his well-wishes to his mother Sandra and sister Jo, as he wrote in the comments section: ‘Miss you and love you mum. Merry Christmas.’

Brooklyn’s finance Nicole Peltz, 25, who was absent from the cosy family snap, sweetly wrote: ‘Most beautiful family.’

Meanwhile, their son Romeo appeared to also be feeling the festive spirit as he sported a pair of novelty green Christmas tree glasses and a red and green elf hat.

Elsewhere, Rochelle shared an adorable clip of her three kids waking up on Christmas morning, as they enjoyed their first family Christmas following the birth of their newborn son Blake.

Alongside the images, she shared some thoughtful words, and wrote: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS. Another early start for Mama and Papa Humes on Christmas morning…but we wouldn’t have it any other way, well perhaps a couple more hours sleep. My babies truly make Christmas magical for me.

‘2020 has certainly been the year we all want to forget but also one I’ll always remember because of him, my first born son..Happy 1st Christmas Blakey Boy. It’s most definitely not the same this year so hold your bubble close, count every blessing and eat ALL the mince pies…sending loads of love. Ps poor fella gets no chill..’

Her boys: Coleen Rooney wore sparkly Chanel earrings as she celebrated with Wayne and their four sons; Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass

Sharing the love: Brooklyn’s finance Nicole Peltz, who was absent from the cosy family snap, sweetly wrote: ‘Most beautiful family’

The Beckham’s were just one of many families who wanted to share their Christmas moments on social media, as stars included Sir Elton John, Conor McGregor, and Vivienne Westwood.

Sir Elton, 73, rocked an ornate Santa outfit as he brought in the festive cheer on Friday, a day after celebrating his son Zachary’s 10th Birthday with his partner David Furnish and their other son Elijah, seven.

He completed the costume with a red and white cape with gold embellishments around his neck, with a matching hat.

The Rocketman singer also sported round tinsel glasses, with small red bows at the top as they resembled Christmas wreaths.

Sir Elton was supposed to tour for Farewell Yellow Brick Road this year but this had to be rescheduled for next year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The musician said: ‘I hope you’re all well and safe and I cannot wait to see all of you back next year when we start again, hopefully in Berlin in September and then America and Canada after that.

‘God bless you, have the best Christmas, love you!’

Sir Elton then rang a bell and began singing his festive hit Step Into Christmas as he waved his arms in the air.

The McGregor’s had some happy news to share as his fiancee Dee Devlin, 33, held up an ultrasound scan, revealing that they were expecting their third child together.

Romance is in the air: Nick Jonas looked smitten with his wife Priyanka Chopra as they spent Christmas together in London

Picture perfect: The singer, 28, wrapped up warm in a black coat while his actress partner, 38, embraced seasonal style in a white padded jacket and silver shades, decorated with Christmas trees and baubles

Family snap: Ryan Thomas and his fiancee Lucy Mecklenburgh were spending their first Christmas with their son Roman, nine months, as they sported matching pyjamas and cuddled up to their little boy

Family ! Ryan’s brothers Scott and Adam appeared to have bubbled up to spend the day together, as former Love Island star Scott, 32, shared snaps of his niece and nephew opening their presents

The UFC fighter posted the adorable picture of the family clad in matching Christmas pyjamas holding an ultrasound scan.

Meanwhile Nick Jonas looked smitten with his wife Priyanka Chopra as they spent Christmas together in London.

The singer, 28, wrapped up warm in a black coat while his actress partner, 38, embraced seasonal style in a white padded jacket and silver shades, decorated with Christmas trees and baubles.

Their adorable pooch rocked a pink padded jacket, and joined them for another cosy selfie at home,

Mint humbug: Nicola Peltz donned some stripy PJ’s from her mother-in-law-to-be Victoria’s fashion line

A blast from the past: Ant and Dec, both 45, rung in the holiday with a sweet throwback snap. The presenting duo were seen wearing Santa hats alongside their friend and fellow TV host, Cat Deeley

Ryan Thomas and his fiancee Lucy Mecklenburgh were spending their first Christmas with their son Roman, nine months, as they sported matching pyjamas and cuddled up to their little boy.

Ryan, 36, shared a cosy snap of his family on their sofa opening some presents with their Christmas tree in the background.

The couple looked lovely in their red tartan pyjamas, while their baby son also sported a gingham pair.

Ryan’s brothers Scott and Adam appeared to have bubbled up to spend the day together, as former Love Island star Scott, 32, shared snaps of his niece and nephew opening their presents.

Cute! I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanni Fletcher and her husband Tom appeared as loved-up as ever as they posted a picture together in bed wearing a pair of matching festive pyjamas each

Ant and Dec rung in the holiday with a sweet throwback snap. The presenting duo, both 45, were seen wearing Santa hats alongside their friend and fellow TV host, Cat Deeley.

As they shared the snap to social media, the pair wrote: ‘Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you all have a lovely one whatever your Christmas Day looks like. See you on Boxing Day on the telly!’

I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanni Fletcher and her husband Tom appeared as loved-up as ever as they posted a picture together in bed wearing a pair of matching festive pyjamas each.

The following morning Giovanni revealed that it was already chaos in their house, as she shared a snap of her husband covered in silly string thanks to their kids’ presents.

Father Christmas! Ruth Langsford wished her followers a Merry Christmas as she shared a picture of herself and husband Eamonn, 60, dressed up as Mr and Mrs Claus

Someone’s been a good doggie! Ruth and Eamonn’s beloved dog Maggie was clearly spoilt on Christmas Day

The podcaster, wrote: ‘Father Christmas got the kids Spider-Man webshooters… shotgun, I’m not clearing this up. MERRY CHRISTMAS! xxx’

Meanwhile Demi Rose celebrated Christmas Day by sharing a flood of eye-popping lingerie-clad snaps on her Instagram as she spends the festive season in Ibiza, Spain.

The glamour model, 25, sent pulses racing as she put on a busty display in a skimpy green lingerie set, which she paired with a festive red latex-look jacket.

She fixed the camera with a sultry stare as she flaunted her enviable curves and toned pegs in the gorgeous set of Christmas pictures.

Demi wore her sleek dark tresses cascading across her shoulders in glamorous waves as she struck a slew of racy poses.

The brunette bombshell opted for a full-coverage make-up palette and a slick of bold red lipstick as she enjoyed her festive celebrations.

Alongside the sexy snaps, she cheekily penned: ‘Santa, I’m on the good list this year’

Demi also took to her Instagram stories to give her 15.4million followers a glimpse at her idyllic Christmas day in Ibiza with her friends.

One short video saw her showing off her festive decorations, including her white Christmas tree adorned red lights and her stunning table set for a delicious feast.

Trio! As the Little Mix girls spent their first Christmas as a threesome, they wrote: ‘Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Mixers ❤️ We hope you have the most magical day xx’

She also wished her fans a ‘Merry Christmas’ as she filmed herself hitting two huge gold gongs while sporting her slinky festive outfit.

And one boomerang saw her enjoying a generous glass of white wine as she posed with her ‘amazing trainer’ Diana Pantsisnaya.

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share a slew of stylish snaps that saw her slip into an all-black ensemble, as she wished her fans a Merry Christmas.

She put on a stylish display in a form-fitting black top and a cosy vest top, which perfectly matched her sleek leggings and black boots.

Her blonde locks were tucked into a black-and-red beanie, and she highlighted her stunning features by wearing a light palette of make-up.

Family first: Millie Mackintosh cut a stylish figure in a red smock dress as she celebrated her daughter Sienna’s first Christmas with her partner Hugo Taylor, 34, at their London home

Sharing well wishes with her followers, Rita wrote in the caption: ‘Merry Christmas sending love and light. Everyone deserves that extra bit of Christmas love and magic wishing you all the best.’

Meanwhile Love Island star Kaz Crossley flaunted her enviable jet-setting lifestyle as she rocked a snakeskin two-piece on the beach in Dubai.

She displayed her washboard abs in the bandeau bikini as she soaked up the sun and posed for the camera.

The reality starlet, 26, added a festive touch with a Christmas hat and rocked a natural make-up look as she wished her followers: ‘Merry Christmas.’

NHS hero: Dr Alex George shared a quick selfie before his Christmas Day shift in A,amp;E

Morning: Danielle Armstrong shared an adorable snap of herself and daughter Orla on Christmas morning

Christmas cheer! Katya Jones celebrated the day by posting a smiley selfie

Bikini babe! Yazmin Oukhellou sizzled in a red bikini as she celebrated Christmas in Dubai with beau James Lock

Meanwhile, Vivienne Westwood stayed true to her iconic fashion status, as she sported a bejewelled midi dress with a statement belt which cinched her svelte waist.

She heavily accessorised the look with a red bow broach, black leather gloves and a bow hat, while she boosted her petite frame with a pair of nude heels.

Ross Kemp admitted that he cooked Christmas dinner for the ‘first ever’ this year after being separated from his mother due to Tier 4 restrictions in his area.

On Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that a third of England – including London and swathes of the home counties – would be thrust into a brutal ‘Tier 4’ lockdown from midnight.

Baby joy! The McGregor’s had some happy news to share as his fiancee Dee Devlin, 33, held up an ultrasound scan, revealing that they were expecting their third child together

Glam! Meanwhile, Vivienne Westwood stayed true to her iconic fashion status, as she sported a bejewelled midi dress with a statement belt which cinched her svelte waist

Putting in the effort: Cheers! Ross Kemp admitted that he cooked Christmas dinner for the ‘first ever’ this year after being separated from his mother due to Tier 4 restrictions in his area

Apart for Christmas: Brooklyn’s fiancé Nicola Peltz shared a snap in bright green hair as she celebrated Christmas Eve in the US

The draconian bracket saw non-essential shops shut, and travel restrictions including a ‘stay at home’ order for Christmas Day itself – even though Boris insisted just days before that it would be ‘inhuman’ to axe five-day festive ‘bubbles’.

The actor, 56, subsequently expressed empathy to those spending Christmas alone as he presented his scrumptious turkey roast in a video on Twitter.

Meanwhile, pregnant Charlotte Dawson and her fiance Matt Sarsfield looked to be having a lovely Christmas Eve together as they posed in matching pyjamas and dressing gowns, while holding up a mini version.

Bit nippy! Sarah Beeny’s family decided to go skinny dipping in freezing temperatures to start off the day

All together now: Guy Ritchie shared this sweet snap of all of his family holding hands

Just the two of us: Duncan Bannatyne and his wife Nigora wrapped their arms around one another as they posed by the tree

Marcus Rashford took a break from his hectic training regime on Friday as he lounged on his sofa in front of a decadent Christmas tree. The football star, 23, cut a casual figure in a festive jumper and jogging bottoms.

Daisy Edgar-Jones shined bright in a sequin midi dress and gold heels as she relaxed at home on Christmas day.

The Normal People actress, 22, gave an effortless smile as she posed in front of a decorative tree and wished a ‘happy holiday’ to all of her social media followers.

Pout: Dani Dyer, who is expecting her first child with Sammy Kimmence, posed for a selfie

Doting mum: Sheridan Smith shared a loved-up snap cradling her son

‘Happy holidays everyone’: Daisy Edgar-Jones shined bright in a sequin midi dress and gold heels as she relaxed at home on Christmas day

Making memories: Geri Horner shared this gorgeous Christmas snap with her two children and husband Christian

Black and white: Liam Payne shared a snap next to a Christmas tree and wrote: ‘Happy holidays everyone, have a good one or as good as you can. We still have our spirit and that’s all we need at this x’

Family: Meanwhile, pregnant Charlotte Dawson and her fiance Matt Sarsfield looked to be having a lovely Christmas Eve together as they posed in matching pyjamas and dressing gowns, while holding up a mini version

Mummy-to-be: Ashley James, who is also expecting, held up a baby onsie as she enjoyed Christmas with her partner Tom Andrews

Beaming: Iskra Lawrence and her fiance Philip Payne smiled broadly as they posed with their little one

‘My first Christmas’: Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt enjoyed their first Christmas with daughter Nell

Shelby Tribble looked like the picture of happiness as she spent the first Christmas with her son, Abel.

She welcomed her first child with partner Sam Mucklow in November and she captured an adorable snap of their newborn posed in front of festive gifts.

The former TOWIE star, 27, appeared typically glamorous as she wore a full face of make-up and captured a social media video with Abel.

Fellow TOWIE sensation, Georgia Kousoulou, cupped her growing baby bump in a stunning Christmas snap after announcing her pregnancy earlier this month.

The reality star, 29, cut an elegant figure in a velvet green co-ord and fluffy pink sliders, while relaxing at her Essex home on Friday.

Lovely! Paddy and Christine McGuinness opened presents with their three children Felicity, Penelope and Leo

Ready for a feast: Paddy, 47, stood out from the crowd with his peroxide blonde locks as he tucked into Christmas dinner alongside his partner

Cut an elegant figure: Fellow TOWIE sensation, Georgia Kousoulou, cupped her growing baby bump and rocked a green velvet co-ord for her stunning Christmas snap after announcing her pregnancy earlier this month

Say cheese! Rugby star Thom Evans appeared to be spending Christmas away from girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, as he shared a sweet family snap in the midst of dinner

Lauren Goodger and her boyfriend Charles Drury spent their first Christmas together and posed in front of a beautifully decorated tree.

Alex and Olivia Bowen put on a loved up display as they celebrated Christmas together.

The Love Island beauty, 27, wore a plunging satin top in an emerald hue and leggings, while her partner, 29, looked dapper in a beige coat, a complementing shirt and denim jeans.

Later in the day, Olivia captured the festive decorations on her table and a quick selfie as she prepared a roast dinner.

Loved-up! Lauren Goodger and her boyfriend Charles Drury spent their first Christmas together and posed in front of a beautifully decorated tree

Romance is in the air: Alex and Olivia Bowen put on a loved up display as they celebrated Christmas together

Stylish: The Love Island beauty, 27, wore a plunging satin top in an emerald hue and leggings, while her partner, 29, looked dapper in a beige coat, a complementing shirt and denim jeans

‘Prettiest table’: Later in the day, Olivia captured the festive decorations on her table

Rhian Sugden dressed her adorable pooch in a navy knit jumper as she enjoyed Christmas at home in Manchester.

The lingerie model, 34, enhanced her visage with glamorous make-up and she styled her blonde tresses in a sleek hairdo.

Victoria and David pulled out all the stops for their four children as they kicked off the Christmas Eve festivities with a bang.

Elsewhere, Bianca Gascoigne, 34, sent temperatures soaring as she perched by the window of a London hotel in a lace bodysuit.

Keeping it casual: Bake Off judge Noel Fielding donned a skeleton onesie for the big day

Her blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulders and she wore a full coverage make-up look while putting on an extremely display.

In a clip posted to Posh Spice’s Instagram on Thursday, she treated fans to a glimpse at the famous family’s presents, which were hidden in personalised wooden boxes.

The Beckham clan were also gifted with monogrammed stockings and comfy slippers by UGG as they prepared for the big day.

The special packages were emblazoned with the words: ‘SPECIAL DELIVERY, CHRISTMAS EVE FOR THE ATTENTION OF [THEIR NAME] PROPERTY OF SANTA CLAUS, THE NORTH POLE’.

In an earlier video, the youngest of the brood seemed excited as she found the ‘magic key’ on the Christmas Eve, which was used to open her gift box.

In the morning, Harper prepared to scatter a packet of ‘reindeer food’ outside as she excitedly awaited the big day.

The youngster carefully read out the instructions which said to sprinkle the contents outside.

Standing in front of a twinkling Christmas tree as Victoria filmed, Harper loudly and clearly read the label on the packet, saying: ‘The elf on the shelf gave this to me and it says: Reindeer food

‘Sprinkle this reindeer food outside tonight, the moonlight will make it sparkle bright, as the reindeer fly and roam, this will guide them to your home.’

Meanwhile, her father David gave an insight of the further festive treats Harper received on Christmas Eve.

Taking to his Instagram stories, as well as the ‘Reindeer Food’, David snapped pictures of ‘Father Christmas Kisses’, Elf Poo’ and Reindeer Poo’, nothing of the latter: ‘Harper Seven laughed a lot this morning.’

Last week, Harper’s mum Victoria threw herself into the Elf on the Shelf challenge as she trapped Santa’s Little Helper in the freezer.

The designer shared a hilarious video showing her daughter’s bewilderment as she found the toy stuck in a block of ice, joking that as she works with Santa Claus she must be ‘used to being cold.’

Victoria took to Instagram Stories to share a video from the previous evening as she and husband David prepared the next round of Elf on the Shelf.

The pair revealed they’d trapped the toymaker in a block of ice after storing it in the freezer, with Victoria saying: ‘[She’s gonna be] freaked out when she opens the freezer to get a lollipop out and there’s like a frozen elf!’

She captioned the first video: ‘Poor frozen elf! He’s not going to make it to Christmas at this rate!

The next video then showed the following morning as Harper discovered the elf, and was clearly shocked to see it had become trapped in the freezer.

As Victoria asked: ‘Harper what happened?’ her daughter replied: ‘The elf – its had a murder!’

Zooming in on the elf’s ever-smiling face, Victoria said: ‘Oh but look – she still looks quite happy!

‘Maybe because she’s an elf who works with Santa she’s used to being cold! Maybe she quite likes it! We have to defrost her.’

