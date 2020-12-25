Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an ‘intentional act’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
5/5

© . A damaged building is seen near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville

2/5

() – A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an “intentional act,” and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured.

“The explosion was significant, as you can see … the police department, its federal partners – the FBI and ATF – are conducting a large-scale investigation to this point,” said Don Aaron, Nashville police spokesman. “We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act.”

Authorities were on their way to the scene of a report of a suspicious vehicle when the explosion occurred about 6:30 a.m. Nashville, the capital of the U.S. state of Tennessee, is also the U.S. capital of country music.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR