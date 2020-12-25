Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, 3 people injured

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an “intentional act”, and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured.

“The explosion was significant, as you can see … the police department, its federal partners – the FBI and ATF – are conducting a large-scale investigation to this point,” said Don Aaron, Nashville police spokesperson. “We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act.”

Authorities were on their way to the scene of a report of a suspicious vehicle when the explosion occurred about 6:30 a.m. Nashville, the capital of the US state of Tennessee, is also the US capital of country music.