Vanessa Ray’s Favorite ‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Has a Cute Jamko Christmas Moment

The cast of Blue Bloods shared their favorite episodes in a video. Vanessa Ray, who plays Eddie Reagan, said her favorite episode involves a Christmas moment. She talked about the preparation for the episode, which actually upset some fans.

Vanessa Ray’s favorite ‘Blue Bloods’ episode includes Christmas

RELATED: ‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Reveals if She Regrets Taking the Reagan Name

The Blue Bloods cast was asked what is their favorite episode. Ray revealed her favorite aired recently.

“My favorite episode was actually season 10 episode 10. It was the honey- do episode,” she said. “And it was my favorite because I got a text message from our costumer and he said we need you to come in early because we have to get you fitted for a Santa costume last minute.”

That Santa costume was worn by Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie when they made up from their fight earlier. It was a cute moment, but that episode actually upset some fans.

The episode upset fans because Jamko argued

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko on ‘Blue Bloods’ | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star, Vanessa Ray Reveals Why Eddie Resents the Reagans

The episode is called “Bones to Pick” and it started with Eddie and Jamie talking at work. The couple started working opposite shifts so they weren’t seeing each other as much.

Eddie gave Jamie a list of things to do at home. Jamie called it a “honey do list.” But Jamie didn’t complete the tasks, which upset Eddie. She thought there was a reason why he didn’t do it.

“Well Freud would say that we never really ever just forget something. It’s our subconscious speaking up for us,” she told him. The officer later said, “I think your subconscious forgot to do my list because, well, it didn’t like being told what to do by a woman.”

Jamie later got everything done on the list. The couple talked again in their Santa costumes about their real problem.

“I just don’t like we’re just two ships passing in the night every night,” she told Jamie. “I’m worried. I don’t want that. I want to be your team mate,” Eddie explained.

The couple has been in a good spot ever since. But fans were unhappy to see the newlyweds mostly arguing after their wedding episode. Some fans were hoping to see more romantic moments between the former police partners.

Marisa Ramirez’s favorite moment was the Jamko wedding

RELATED: ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React to Danny and Baez’s Big Step Together in the Season 11 Premiere

Season 9 ended with the episode, “Something Blue,” which was Jamie and Eddie’s wedding. Many fans were excited to finally see them tie the knot.

Marisa Ramirez, who plays Maria Baez, said this is her favorite episode. “I know it wasn’t a big wedding, but just the church scene, all of the cast members there, everyone dressed up,” she said. “I really was crying. It was emotional, it was sweet, it was fun.”

She added, “It was just great to all be together in a scene and kind of be invited to such a momentous occasion.” Baez usually doesn’t get to interact with all of the Reagan family members. So it was a rare occasion for the actor. It looks like Jamko moments are a favorite to multiple actors.