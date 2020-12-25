TSMC: Apple places 3 nano-metre chip order from TSMC for Macs, iPhones – Latest News

San Francisco: Apple has secured a big chunk of the orders of the 3 nano-metre (nm) chips from the semiconductor manufacturer TSMC for its upcoming iOS and Silicon devices.

TSMC is almost ready with the certification process and will “likely begin trial production next year while mass production will happen in 2022”, reports GSMArena.

The company has a goal of an annual production capacity of 600,000 pieces.



“Further, it wants to ensure a converted monthly production capacity of more than 50,000 pieces”.

The move from TSMC towards 3nm is going to benefit Apple as the company has started to move its entire portfolio towards self-designed chips.

TSMC has already been mass-producing the 5nm processor for most flagship devices at the moment including Apple’s A14 Bionic and the M1 chips.

The report claims that the 3nm chips will be used for iPads and MacBook devices initially. However, these chips will eventually make their way to the iPhone.

Apple has released its new M1 Silicon chips, which are based on ARM. The chips are made using a 5nm technology from TSMC and are installed in their new Macs.