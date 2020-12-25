Top crypto mining hardware to expect in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Top crypto mining hardware to expect in 2021



At the beginning of this unusual and sometimes difficult year, the cryptocurrency world reminisced about the crypto mining boom and whether it was now over. But soon, the fears were washed away as large companies registered on Nasdaq expressed clear interest in mining (BTC) for additional earnings.

It has been said more than once that this year’s sharp rise in mining is directly related to the significant increase in cryptocurrency prices. During the summer, Bitcoin could be bought at just above $10,000; now, it’s priced at well over double the amount. Altcoins are not lagging behind, either. Ether (ETH) reached the $650 mark this month and (LTC) was above $117 recently, although six months ago, the latter could be bought for just $41.

