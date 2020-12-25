Tommy Chong Reveals His Christmas Wish List This year

WENN

The ‘Cheech and Chong’ star is keeping his fingers crossed that his loved ones get him a brand new tool for his hobby on the festive holiday season this year.

Stoner icon Tommy Chong is hoping there’s a new drill press machine underneath his Christmas tree, so he can continue mastering the art of making marijuana pipes.

The “Cheech & Chong” star has long enjoyed tooling away in his personal wood shop to create various drug paraphernalia, but there’s one piece of equipment he needs updated – and he’s keeping his fingers crossed his loved ones have taken note.

“I’ve been making them all my life,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six. “A lot of years. I call myself a modern artist.”

Chong makes the pipes for his own use and as occasional gifts for his smoking pals, and has no intention of putting his collection up for sale anytime soon – because he can do without the criticism.

“I’m not going to sell anything until I die,” he said. “Then I don’t give a s**t what they (relatives) do with it.”

“Art to me is like my child,” he explained. “I would hate to have someone go, ‘Oh what’s this? This is ugly.’ ”

As for what Chong will be giving his family this holiday season, he prefers to stick to tradition and hand out cash.

“That’s the Chinese way. We give money,” he shared. “Everybody loves money. You can’t go wrong giving money.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, he warned his follower to be careful when they’re high. “Attention potheads! Be careful around power tools when you are high! In fact don’t be around power tools when you’re high unless that’s what you do. Being high is a great excuse for doing nothing! Except watching television. And listening to music!”