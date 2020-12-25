Tom Brady avoids question about Patriots’ struggles

Tom Brady had the opportunity to gloat over the struggles of his former team, but he did not take advantage of it.

Brady has his Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9-5 and in a good position to clinch a playoff spot. Meanwhile, his former team, the New England Patriots, is 6-8 and has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Brady was asked after his Bucs’ comeback win over the Falcons about the Patriots being eliminated. He didn’t take the bait.

“As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going,” Brady said. “I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution of mine. They’re not really an opponent of mine. Obviously I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships. But they’ve been focused on what they need to do, and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

Brady could have very easily said something about how tough it is to win without a great quarterback. He could have said something about that proving the Patriots were wrong for letting him go. But he didn’t.

The bigger statement will come when his team is playing in the postseason.