TLC ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Everything To Know About Lydia Plath!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ spoilers have revealed that TLC has uploaded all the video profiles of that Plath family, we can now meet the one second-in-line to become the perfect daughter after Hosanna Plath (the one who’s off living life away from the camera), and that is Lydia Plath.

Lydia has the most interesting birth story of all of them, she says she was born in the mid-wife’s car on highway 111 at milemarker 111. She says that she likes to write letters, not emails, but old school letters because most of her friends live far away (and I assume, like the Plath kids, they are extremely limited on social media and computer time in general), she also says that she likes to cook and she loves to have a clean kitchen.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Introducing- Lydia Plath

She expresses an interest in different cultures too, and she says she likes to meet new people too, not entirely surprising because the rest of the Plath children display a certain gregariousness, her interest in other cultures is promising, though.

As far as passions go, Lydia eventually wants to go into the mission field and go abroad and save souls, old school style. They showed a clip of Ma and Pa Plath asking her if she would still like to go to Romania and Lydia had excitedly nodded.

She says that on her trip to Romania she got to see a lot and the people there, even living in the poorest conditions, were so cheerful about it. She said that it opened her eyes and changed a few things. She also says that at some point in the future she would love to get married, which begs the question, did Lydia meet a boy she liked out in the mission field?

No word on that yet but I guess we’ll see as the season wears on, I mean, she’s a dedicated letter writer, so someday there might be a different name on one of those envelopes – just sayin’.

Kim strictly told her that she was too young to be looking at wedding stuff which is A-OK. Lydia’s just 16 right now, she needs to do a little living before she starts looking into settling down with anyone. However I can see where volunteering at an orphanage might give a young girl a slight case of baby fever.

In Lydia’s clips, they are helping someone set up a wedding party and I’m not sure who that could be in their circle besides Nurie Rodriguez-Keller, the girl who married Anna Duggar’s brother, Nathan Keller. After all, according to some IG posts that were commented on by Moriah Plath earlier in the year, it looks like Lydia is friends with some of the Rodriguez girls.

She says that as time goes by that hers and Moriah’s relationship gets closer and that one thing she’s always admired about her is her way of doing what she wants and not caring what other people think.

This statement is a bit baffling, considering that she nicknamed Moriah ‘blackheart’ and has subtly thrown shade at her in the past, but perhaps Lydia is one of those people who just gives backhanded compliments and doesn’t realize when she’s being shady. I mean, it’s a thing sometimes, especially among those who grew up uber conservative.

She says that when she feels like life is too much for her that she goes to her prayer closet where she writes out her prayers and sticks them to the wall, and little quotes that have encouraged her. It looks like something out of a novel, so I can definitely see where Moriah is getitng the whole, comparing Lydia to a classic novel thing from.

This is definitely something you’d see in like, Little Women or Pilgrim’s Progress or something. She says about half the prayers that she writes out are for her family and that with all the strife in the family in the past year that it’s been very hard on her and she wants things to be peaceful between them. She says she keeps praying about it, we can only hope that her prayers will be answered. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.