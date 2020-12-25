This weekend: Where to order eggnog in Boston during the holidays

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Dining under heat lamps. Whatever your comfort level, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from both the comfort of your own home and out in the world.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Legal Sea Foods CEO Roger Berkowitz. —Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A major shakeup was announced this week with the sale of Legal Sea Foods to Boston-based PPX Hospitality Brands, a holding company that includes the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group and Strega Italiano. Here’s what Legal Sea Foods CEO Roger Berkowitz said about the sale.

In another pivot, some local restaurateurs are launching ghost kitchens. “Right now, for a lot of restaurants, it’s about survival,” chef Jeremy Sewall said.

Check out our guide to celebrating Kwanzaa 2020 in Boston, which includes a recipe for jollof rice and ginger-braised goat from Comfort Kitchen.

Local experts recommended 18 winter beers, including regional favorites like Crunch from Shovel Town Brewery in Easton and national brews like Death by Coconut by Oskar Blues.

From continuous pivots to feeding frontline workers, local restaurants gave it their all in 2020.

After six years in operation, Legal Oysteria has closed its Charlestown digs.

Drink this:

I don’t know what you’re drinking for the next few days, but I’ll be drinking eggnog. Like eating cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving, drinking this very-merry beverage is a decidedly seasonal event for me, so I relish it when it comes along. A lot of restaurants have wrapped up their holiday pre-orders, but there are still a handful of places where you can find a bottle of eggnog. Harvest in Cambridge has a salted coconut caramel eggnog that uses aged rum and apple brandy; order it through Dec. 29. Bow Market’s CREATE Gallery + Cocktail Lounge is offering the Santa’s Flask for pickup, a bottle of homemade eggnog made with Hirsch whiskey, ras el hanout, nutmeg, and vanilla. In the Seaport, Woods Hill Pier 4 is selling eggnog in a bottle that serves six, while Sweet & Sage Pâtisserie, a new pop-up bakery at The Street Chestnut Hill, has pints of Thatcher Farms eggnog in its arsenal. Of course, you can always pick up a box of Southern Comfort eggnog at Market Basket — or even make your own at home.

Eating and cooking alone, together:

Learn how to shuck oysters with The Urban Grape and Row 34. —Debee Tlumacki / Boston Globe

South End wine shop The Urban Grape and oyster haven Row 34 are teaming up to say a collective “shuck you” to 2020. On Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the two will host a festive Zoom gathering: Row 34 chef Jeremy Sewall will show attendees how to shuck their own Island Creek Oysters, while Urban Grape owner TJ Douglas will lead everyone through a sparkling wine tasting. Packages are $100 and include two dozen oysters, an oyster knife and accompaniments, one half-bottle of Ferrari Brut Rose, and one half-bottle of Deutz Brut Peninsula, plus a link to the Zoom event. Take all that newfound oyster and bubbly knowledge, then apply it to a New Year’s Eve celebration to remember. Sign up here.

Here for all of our holiday carbo-loading needs, Steel & Rye in Milton recently debuted Steel & Rye Bakery. The spacious cafe serves breads by the loaf, salads, and sandwiches, including a meatball parm sub, banh mi, and pit-style brisket on Danish rye. On the sweets side, there are apple cider doughnuts, lemon bars, and cinnamon coffee cake, along with sourdough waffles and a lineup of drinks: cold brew iced coffee, green juice, Bloody Marys, and micheladas. Drop in any day except for Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Read this: Please look at these adorable snails hanging out at a cafe, going grocery shopping, and chilling in a breakfast nook. See you in 2021!