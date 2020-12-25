This Scene From a Christmas Episode Is John Krasinski’s Favorite

Every fan of The Office undoubtedly has a favorite episode of the series. But for many people, the best episodes are the Christmas-themed ones that occurred almost every season. John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on the show, has a favorite holiday episode that actually contests the fan-favorite. Find out which Christmas episode of The Office reigns supreme in Krasinski’s heart.

Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski | Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Christmas has always been a big deal on ‘The Office’

In almost every season of The Office, Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) stressed about throwing the perfect party for the holidays. In total, there are seven episodes dedicated to Dunder Mifflin’s annual office Christmas party. Fans hold these holiday episodes near and dear to their hearts, but only one Christmas episode of The Office reigns supreme for many fans.

Many fans of ‘The Office’ watch Season 2 on Christmas

The Office is one of the most-searched-for series on Christmas, second only to The Simpsons, according to USDish. Their data reports the most-watched Christmas episode of The Office is season 2, episode 10: “Christmas Party.”

In the iconic episode, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) hosts an impromptu White Elephant. While he tries impressing his employees with an iPod, Jim is busy trying to ensure Pam (Jenna Fischer) gets the Secret Santa gift intended for her — the teapot filled with mementos.

The “Christmas Party” episode of The Office attracts 9.7 million viewers on Christmas day. Other commonly watched Christmas episodes of The Office include “A Benihana Christmas” (season 3) and “Moroccan Christmas” (season 5).

John Krasinski’s favorite scene is in the Christmas episode of ‘The Office’ titled ‘Secret Santa’

Ironically, Krasinski’s favorite episode doesn’t align with the fan favorites reported by USDish. Thanks to an interview with his Office co-star Brian Baumgartner, fans now know Krasinski’s favorite holiday episode of The Office is season 6’s “Secret Santa.”

In the episode, Jim allows Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) to be Santa for the Christmas party. Naturally, this eats away at Michael, who shows up dressed as his own version of Jolly Old Saint Nick. Forced to choose a Santa, Kevin is torn until Michael allows him to sit on his lap.

“That maybe was the moment we had the hardest time not breaking in the show,” Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson, shared during the “Mom, We Made It” episode of An Oral History of The Office.

Everyone on set was in hysterics, including Baumgartner, Carell, and Krasinksi.

“There was this noise that Steve made every single time I sat down,” Baumgartner added. “It just got me every time.”

“I’ll crack up as much as anyone, but I’ll try not to because I always feel like if I laugh, it’s going to ruin…whatever they’re doing [that] is so funny,” Carell said. “If I crack up, it’s unusable.”

“You know you’re part of my favorite scene ever,” Krasinski revealed to Baumgartner about the episode. “People always ask me what’s the hardest you laughed on set? Without a doubt, it’s when you sat on [Steve’s] lap.”

Eventually, a frustrated Michael Scott inverts his Santa costume to become Jesus Christ. For the remainder of the party, he reminds Dunder Mifflin’s employee of Christmas’s true meaning.