Things only adults notice in Soul

Once 22 has agreed to Joe’s plan for her to earn her Earth pass, then give it to him, the two embark on a tour of the You Seminar, searching for 22’s spark. Unfortunately, since finding a spark is easier said than done, 22 takes him to the Zone, the place that exists between the physical and spiritual. This, she explains, is where living humans go when they’re so deeply into their activities that they literally transcend to a different plane. Joe recalls that he was in the Zone earlier that same day, right before he fell into the manhole, when he was auditioning for Dorothea Williams.

But when Joe assumes it’s just musicians who get to enter the Zone, 22 quickly points out that anyone can enter under the right circumstances, including actors, tattoo artists, and basketball players. 22 enjoys disturbing people in the Zone, and takes particular pleasure in thwarting a basketball player right before he makes a basket, telling Joe, “I have been messing with this team for decades.”

That team is the New York Knicks, as evidenced by a team logo that can be briefly glimpsed when the scene cuts to the player missing the basket in real time. Most kids probably won’t make the connection to the NBA team’s infamous losing streak, but adults will likely get a chuckle out of the implication that 22 has been the source of long-suffering Knicks fans’ seemingly interminable woes.