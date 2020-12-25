‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Gloria Abbott’s Secret Is Coming Out Of The Woodwork

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers say that if there’s anything that we’ve learned about Gloria Abbott (Judith Chapman) over the years, it’s that she’s always got something to hide, right? Well, this year is no different as Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) is about to discover her secret, and much to the surprise of everyone. Here’s what you need to know.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, actor Greg Rikaart says that his character and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are moving out after they found a little home for themselves.

He tells the publication, “Kevin has a line where he says, ‘We are not mansion people. It makes sense for them to have an environment where their kids won’t feel so privileged.”

‘Young and the Restless’ spoilers tease that while unpacking, the couple stumbles open a thumb drive that Gloria has stashed, but they just don’t know it yet. At first, they think that it belongs to either Chance or Jill.

Greg offers, “They are about to hand if off to Chance when Chloe says, ‘Oh, it actually belongs to Esther,’ which is a lie. I think the prospect of finding out what’s in it invites a little excitement in Kevin and Chloe’s lives. Even though they are happy with their humdrumness, they are drawn to some potential drama.”

After Kevin opens up the thumb drive on his computer, Greg says, “He comes face to face with a big photo of Gloria. He was already suspicious of what she was up to, so the information he finds puts more pieces of the puzzle together for him and it really concerns him.”

