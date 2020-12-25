‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers: Kyle Richards Applauds Erika Jayne For ‘Showing The Receipts’ – RHOBH

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spoilers find that star Kyle Richards is applauding her co-star Erika Jayne for apparently “showing the receipts” after it was alleged that her husband Tom Girardi has been supposedly cheating on her with his mistress, Tricia A. Bigelow. Here’s what you need to know.

According to reports, Tom has been getting up close and personal with Tricia, who happens to be a judge for the 2ndDistrict Division 8 of the California Court of Appeal. Erika didn’t waste any time in posting text message screenshots and photos that Tricia has supposedly been sending Tom behind her back.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers: Kyle Richards Applauds Erika Jayne For ‘Showing The Receipts’

Kyle Richards commented on Erika’s post with a hashtag that said ‘receipts’ along with a green check emoji. Sources say that Erika is absolutely gutted over this latest revelation. But of course, that’s not the only issue she is dealing with.

Reports have suggested that Erika’s divorce might be a way to help save her you-know-what. The Real Housewife and her husband Tom Girardi are being sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from crash victims.

The case centers around settlement money from the 2018 Lion Air crash. And apparently, Erika only has a few words to say about it. Here’s what you need to know.

The suit claimed that Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds” and his “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne.”

If that weren’t enough, the suit also claims that Erika and Tom filed for a “sham” marriage just so they could protect their assets.

One source told Life & Style Weekly that Erika feels both embarrassed and humiliated about all of the reports surrounding her divorce. One source close to the situation says, “She’s denying it, of course, but the damage is done. She and Tom look like total crooks!”

“Erika’s embroiled in a scandal that she’s hoping won’t become her [RHOBH] storyline,” the source added.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.