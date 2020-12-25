The ‘Most points in a Christmas game’ quiz

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, quiz fans.

The NBA again owns December 25, with five games on the docket for the day. In the early game, Jimmy Butler and the reigning Eastern Conference champions take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Next up, it’s the Golden State Warriors vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by Brooklyn vs. Boston. The two late games are unsurprisingly L.A.-centric, with LeBron and the Lakers facing off against Luka and the Mavs, while the Clippers look to avenge their upset loss in the bubble to the Denver Nuggets in the final game of the night. All five games are on either ESPN or ABC with the first tip-off coming at noon ET.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. How many players to score the most points in a Christmas Day game in each NBA franchise’s history can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!