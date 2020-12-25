The ending of Wonder Woman 1984 explained

Before Maxwell takes possession of the stone, both Diana and Barbara wish upon it, though neither of them quite understand what they’re doing. Diana goes first while the two are discussing her lost love Steve; inadvertently, she wishes that Steve could still be with her. The next day, at a Smithsonian gala, she’s taken aback when she discovers that Steve, housed in someone else’s body (Mad Men alum Kristoffer Polaha), has returned to her, ready to discover the new world of 1984.

Meanwhile, Barbara wishes for the confidence, strength, and power of her new friend Diana, and begins to see a change almost immediately, suddenly striding around the Smithsonian in slinky outfits and heels and attracting attention from everyone around her. During the Gala, Maxwell, seemingly drawn to her newfound confidence, brings her into a room alone, but it’s all a ruse so he can steal the Dreamstone.

Diana and Barbara wish on the Dreamstone, but Maxwell takes it one huge step further, absorbing the stone into his person so he can grant anybody’s wishes as well as his own. With this power, Maxwell is able to manipulate the entire world, making deals with international figures and causing utter chaos while Diana and Steve try to clean up the mess he leaves behind.