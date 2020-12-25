The Cambridge Christmas Card ‘Leaks’ Online – Prince William and Kate Middleton

British Royal Family News says that the Cambridge Christmas card once again ‘leaked’ online. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as it seems like the royal Christmas cards leak online every year.

The card features Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting in front of wood logs. And yes, everyone is talking about it.

Of course, it didn’t take very long for royal fans and critics alike to comment on the photo.

Many of them took to social media to write, “They seem to be incandescent with leaks don’t they. The children look so cute, with Louis’ smile lighting up the room, but why on earth did they go for the woods and brown catalogue theme?” along with, “The kids are adorable as always but I don’t really like the muted brown color scheme/lighting/palette.”

British Royal Family News: The Cambridge Christmas Card ‘Leaks’ Online

Another fan put it this way, “The drab scheme works against the kids smiling. You don’t notice them as much because it’s like they are almost blending into the wall of logs. I can’t believe a professional photographer thought this was acceptable.”

But then again, there were some fans who didn’t mind the card at all. Another person wrote, “The kids look very cute and everyone seems very happy. Merry Christmas all.”

So far Kensington Palace has not made any comments about the Christmas card ‘leak.’ However, there have been some reports indicating that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending the holiday alone this year because of the ongoing pandemic that has been the coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly spend the holiday at Windsor Castle while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their own celebration at home in California.

