‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Aren’t Impressed With How Steffy’s Treated Finn

There are thousands of people who make it a priority to tune into every episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, and it is certainly easy to understand why. The soap opera first premiered in 1987 and has been wildly popular ever since. Revolving primarily around the glitz and glamour of the Los Angeles fashion world, the show features the Forrester family, an affluent bunch who run a couture business, and there is plenty of surrounding drama.

In addition, fans love to see the ups and downs of the many relationships that The Bold and the Beautiful features, with Steffy and Finn being one of everyone’s favorites. The couple, portrayed by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan, has been watched closely over the past few months as things continued to heat up. Finn helped Steffy through some tough times, being the support system that she so desperately needed. It all sounds great, but now, fans aren’t too impressed with how Steffy’s treated Finn. Let’s dig deeper.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

A look at Steffy’s new relationship with Finn

It wasn’t too long ago that fans were just waiting for things between Steffy and Finn to heat up, and, much to the delight of everyone, that finally happened. According to Soapdirt, there were definite signs that the relationship was going to evolve, such as Dr. John Finnegan making house calls to treat Steffy’s pain after her motorcycle accident. They began to show a mutual interest in each other, and the relationship just blossomed from there. It didn’t seem at first that Steffy was in a huge hurry for things to happen, but, despite her desire to take things slowly, Finn helps her deal with issues from her difficult past, and they grow closer. It is pretty obvious that the two of them have feelings for each other, and their relationship strengthens into something more.

Steffy committed the ultimate betrayal

Most people would think that when someone has found a person that they can truly connect with, that they would do anything to keep things running smoothly. However, this wasn’t the case with Steffy and Finn, since she committed the ultimate betrayal. What was it that happened? Well, according to Soaps, Steffy and Liam got a little too close and made the drunken decision to sleep together. This, of course, was completely unfair to Finn, who did not deserve to be treated that way at all, and they decided to keep it a secret. Naturally, Steffy, along with thousands of viewers, was left wondering what would happen next.

Fans aren’t impressed with how Steffy has treated Finn

It only makes sense that fans aren’t impressed with how Steffy has treated Finn, and they are taking to Twitter to share their feelings and opinions. One fan was frustrated to yet again see Liam barely hesitate to betray his wife Hope with Steffy. Fans noted that Steffy definitely doesn’t want her transgression to be known, but if it is found out, fans think she’ll be able to sweet-talk Finn into forgiving her.

Everyone was hoping that Finn would get Steffy away from Liam once and for all, but that appears to be up in the air. Fans think this could mean the end for both Steffy and Finn, as well as Liam and Hope. Fans are definitely disappointed in how Steffy has acted, and it looks like everyone will have to keep watching to see how this complicated storyline unfolds.