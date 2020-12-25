Tan France of ‘Queer Eye’ Shares Which Celebrity He Would Marry ‘in a Heartbeat’

Some of the members of Queer Eye’s Fab Five are married, while others are single. When it comes to fashion expert Tan France, though, he’s ready to give his relationship with another celebrity a try. (That is, if he was single.)

Here’s what we know about this host of Netflix’s original reality series.

Tan France is the fashion expert on Netflix’s original series, ‘Queer Eye’

He’s British and he loves clothes. France, the fashion expert of the Fab Five, is known for his perfect hair and his french tuck. He also recently became a U.S. citizen, voting for the first presidential election during 2020.

France is currently married, to his husband of 10 years, a self-taught illustrator named Rob. When it comes to his celebrity crush, though, France is an unapologetic fan of Shawn Mendes, the artist behind “Treat You Better” and “Stitches.”

Tan France has a celebrity crush on Shawn Mendes

For one video, the Fab Five sat down together and each took a lie detector test, one other member of the cast asked France about his love for Mendes. That was the food and wine expert of the group, Antoni Porowski.

“You once said that you would marry Shawn Mendes in a heartbeat,” Porowski said, pushing a picture of the singer toward France. “Is that still true?”

“Have you seen this,” France asked his co-star, holding up the picture of the “Señorita” singer. “Yes. If I was single, I would marry him. Or I’d make him my second husband.”

When France was asked about listening to music by this artist, he wasn’t exactly familiar. He knows Mendes’ face, though, and that’s what counts. Even if France was single, this dream wedding would be pretty unlikely.

Mendes is currently in a relationship with Camila Cabello. The two even collaborated on the chart-topping single “Señorita.” (They’ve also been quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Has Tan France ever met Shawn Mendes?

Although France confessed his love for the “Señorita” singer several times, these celebrities have never actually met each other. However, thanks to one episode of Saturday Night Live, Porowski got a chance to meet the singer. France was, understandably pretty jealous.

“I DON’T REMEMBER A TIME WHEN YOU DID SOMETHING SO HURTFUL TO ME!” France joked in the comments of Porowski’s Instagram post.

Both celebrities have been considerably busy, though. When France isn’t helping with makeovers on Queer Eye, he’s the host of another reality series, Netflix’s Next In Fashion. He also has his own YouTube channel and is pretty active on social media.

Shawn Mendes appeared on the television special “Together at Home,” created in part by Lady Gaga. Fans can watch already released seasons of Queer Eye on the streaming platform. To learn more about Netflix and to subscribe, visit their website.