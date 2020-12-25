Sydney man kicked out of Queensland as state celebrates COVID-19 Christmas

As families gathered across the state, Queensland Police officers were missing from the table, giving up their Christmases to protect the border as thousands of others spend tonight alone in hotel quarantine.

Care packages were delivered to the Coolangatta border force, who are tasked with keeping the gate closed to 5 million Sydneysiders.

And while most travellers did abide by the rules this December 25, others tested the boundaries.

Hundreds of Queensland police officers have sacrificed their Christmas to patrol the border. (Nine)

420 people have now been turned around at checkpoints, including a 37-year-old Sydney man, whose Gold Coast holiday was cut short when he was caught lying on his border pass.

“Unfortunately for that gentleman, a $4003 dollar fine was issued and he was shown the door to the state, Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

“Please don’t be tempted to breach your obligations and responsibilities.”

Two new cases of the virus were detected in hotel quarantine, one of which is linked to the positive case confirmed on a Cairns Superyacht this week.

A man from Sydney was caught lying about his order pass and kicked out of QLD. (Nine)

Meanwhile many people celebrated Christmas in quarantine

Mona-Lisa Leka is one of the guests quarantining at the Pullman Hotel at Brisbane Airport who was treated to a special COVID-Safe Christmas spread.

“My stay here so far has been beautiful,” she said.

Pullman hotel manager Glenn Thomas said guests should be treated to a nice meal on Christmas Day.

“I think it’s really important we get that right — some people are in their room just looking forward to their next meal,” he said.

Michelle Hanson from Brisbane Airport hotels said she hoped the guests felt as welcome as possible.