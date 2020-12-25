Subtle ways Wonder Woman 1984 mirrors the original film

A big plot point of Wonder Woman 1984 is the miraculous return of Diana’s true love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who experienced a fairly decisive demise in the first Wonder Woman film. During Diana’s final confrontation with Ares (David Thewlis), her allies Sameer (Saïd Taghmaoui), Chief (Eugene Brave Rock), and Charlie (Ewen Bremner) take it upon themselves to destroy Dr. Isabel Maru’s (Elena Anaya) laboratory. Meanwhile, Steve pilots a plane carrying all of Dr. Maru’s deadly toxins and detonates it at a safe altitude, trading his life to save millions in a heart-wrenching act of self-sacrifice.

This was a pivotal moment in the story as well as Diana’s character arc in the original Wonder Woman movie, so it only made sense for Wonder Woman 1984 to include an homage to it — albeit with significantly less death.

Early on in the sequel, there’s a scene in which Diana walks down the sidewalk at night and she hears a passenger plane fly overhead. She stops to look at it, and when she does, the camera lingers on her for a few seconds. She’s turned away from the camera (it’s following her as she walks), and it’s as if the viewer is looking up at the plane right behind Diana in that same moment. The composition of this shot — with Diana facing away from the viewer, standing in the foreground, with the aircraft off in the distance — is nearly identical to the one featured in Wonder Woman when Diana witnesses Steve make his heroic choice.