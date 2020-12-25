Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Dec. 21-27]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Normally, ‘Streaming in Canada’ goes up on Saturdays, but we wanted to push this week’s column up by one day so it’s live on Christmas Day, when Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul, two of 2020’s biggest films, first become available for streaming.

Amazon Prime Video

Sylvie’s Love [Amazon Original]

Old lovers reconnect years later, only to find that their feelings for each other have not faded away.

Sylvie’s Love was written and directed by Eugene Ashe (Homecoming) and stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld), Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights) and Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away With Murder).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 23rd, 2020

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 31 reviews)

Stream Sylvie’s Love here.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

Felicity (Seasons 1-4)

After graduating high school, a girl follows her crush to college.

Created by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Felicity stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Toronto-raised Scott Speedman (Underworld series), Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers) and Scott Foley (The Unit).

Original TV broadcast run: September 1998 to May 2002 (The WB)

Crave release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 84 episodes (42 to 45 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Felicity here.

Letterkenny (Season 9)

In the ninth season of the acclaimed Canadian comedy series, the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe, Katy takes her dating strategy back to Letterkenny, and more.

Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).

Crave release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes (individual length TBA)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Letterkenny here.

1917

During WWI, two young British soldiers travel across the battlefield to deliver a message to call off a doomed offensive attack.

1917 was co-written and directed by Sam Mendes (Skyfall) and stars George MacKay (11.22.63), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game).

Notably, the film has been edited to look as though it’s all one continuous shot.

Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2019

Crave release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: War drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on 448 reviews)

Stream 1917 here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Trolls World Tour

After discovering that there are Six Troll tribes representing different musical genres, Poppy and Branch journey to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Trolls World Tour was directed by Walt Dohrn (Trolls) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Justin Timberlake (Inside Llewyn Davis), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), James Corden (The Late Late Show) and Ron Funches (Undateable).

Original release date: April 10th, 2020 (theatres and PVOD)

Crave release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Animated musical comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent (based on 154 reviews)

Stream Trolls World Tour here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz adding another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting hit Crave in December can be found here.

Disney+

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Go beyond #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with a brand new special, “Making of Season Two,” streaming Dec. 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/85HzemDQMK — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 16, 2020

Lucasfilm offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Mandalorian‘s second season with the cast and crew.

Disney+ Canada release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian here.

Soul [Disney+ Original]

Originally set to release in theatres in June and then November, Pixar’s latest film has now been released directly onto Disney+ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film follows a jazz musician who must find his way back from the afterlife alongside a cynical spirit. Soul was directed by Pete Docter (Monsters, Inc.) and Kemp Powers (Star Trek: Discovery) and features the voices of Jamie Foxx (Ray), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got To Do With It).

Disney+ Canada release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 122 reviews)

Stream Soul here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.

Netflix

Bridgerton [Netflix Original]

From producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) comes Bridgerton, a period drama about eight close-knit siblings who pursue love and happiness in London high society.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen (Grey’s Anatomy), Phoebe Dynevor (Waterloo Road), Regé-Jean Page (For the People), Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) and Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) as the narrator.

Netflix Canada release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Period drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (individual length TBA)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 18 reviews)

Stream Bridgerton here.

Death to 2020 [Netflix Original]

Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones take a look back at the crazy year that was 2020 through the lens of a mockumentary.

Death to 2020 features an ensemble cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs).

Netflix Canada release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Mockumentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Death to 2020 here.

The Midnight Sky [Netflix Original]

In the post-apocalypse, a scientist races across the Arctic to warn a crew of astronauts to not return to Earth.

Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight, The Midnight Sky was directed by George Clooney (Syriana) and stars Clooney, Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything), David Oyelowo (Selma) and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights).

Netflix Canada release date: December 23rd, 2020

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent (based on 138 reviews)

Stream The Midnight Sky here.

We Can Be Heroes [Netflix Original]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4AP-0O64Zs

This standalone sequel to 2005’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D follows a group of kids that must team up save their parents and the world.

We Can Be Heroes was written and directed by Robert Rodriguez (The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D) and stars YaYa Gosselin (13 Reasons Why), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot).

Netflix Canada release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream We Can Be Heroes here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Wonder Woman 1984

During the Cold War, Diana (Wonder Woman) reunites with old flame Steve Trevor and faces off against the shady businessman Maxwell Lord and animalistic villain Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and once again stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine as Diana and Steve, with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) joining the cast.

Interestingly, it’s been a long-time coming for the sequel to 2017’s acclaimed Wonder Woman. Originally set to release late last year, the film was delayed to June 5th, 2020, but COVID-19 theatre shutdowns saw the film pushed to August 14th, October 2nd and, finally, Christmas Day.

On top of that, Warner Bros. made the big decision last month to release Wonder Woman 1984 on the U.S.-only HBO Max streaming service at the same time as theatres, with the film only set to arrive in Canadian cinemas. However, one month later, WB finally confirmed that the film would come to PVOD as well as theatres on Christmas in Canada — a welcome reversal considering theatres are closed in many areas across Canada.

Canadian PVOD release date: December 25th, 2020 at 12pm ET

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 31 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 236 reviews)

You can rent Wonder Woman 1984 for $29.99 on a variety of PVOD services for 48 hours, including iTunes, Cineplex Store and Google Play.

Since this is the last column for the year, have a Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays and Happy New Year and we’ll see you again on Saturday, January 2nd!

Image credit: Warner Bros.