Stop messaging in the wrong WhatsApp chat window

WhatsApp’s popularity has created some problems for everybody. Besides receiving too many forwards and false information there is the problem of texting the wrong person or group. You can delete the message(s) within seven minutes of sending it, but you cannot make the recipients ‘unsee’ a message they have already read, right?

One way to avoid messaging in the wrong chat window is to use different wallpapers for certain individuals and groups. Initially, WhatsApp’s wallpaper feature changed background for every chat window.

But the recent update now lets you set custom backgrounds for individual contacts and groups.

One beta version also gives you the ability to create a random pattern from within the app itself.



It’s okay if you don’t see this feature in your WhatsApp version. You can create your own custom wallpaper with any third-party photo editor like Snapseed, collage maker like PhotoGrid, poster maker like Canva. The methodology is the same with all: Create a canvas in a portrait (vertical) format, choose an image or design and add some text. The latter should ideally be placed on the right-hand side of the wallpaper for visibility in the chat window.

What you need:

WhatsApp



Canva (You can use any photo-editing app like Snapseed and PhotoGrid)

How to create a custom wallpaper:

1. Launch the photo-editing app to create a wallpaper. In this case, it is Canva.



2. Choose a template that gives you a vertical (portrait, 9:16 aspect ratio) canvas. In Canva, you can get many readymade options within the WhatsApp Story, Instagram Story, Phone Wallpaper templates.



3. Choose a simple design as a background. You can always pick a personal photo, but a simple light/black background makes the chat bubbles easier to read.

4. In this tutorial, we chose a template with readymade text. It was removed and relevant text was added to the right-hand side of the canvas. The text was also duplicated it that it is easily visible through the length of the chat thread.

5. This is probably the quickest way to make a wallpaper. However, you can play around with the colour, gradients, patterns here to create a poster according to your preference.