Lorraine Longhi / The Copper Courier:
Some GoDaddy employees are upset after the company sent a phishing email scam to test its employees, with the email promising a $650 one-time holiday bonus — GoDaddy surpassed 20 million customers this year and laid off or reassigned hundreds of employees during the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona, Iowa, and Texas.
Some GoDaddy employees are upset after the company sent a phishing email scam to test its employees, with the email promising a $650 one-time holiday bonus (Lorraine Longhi/The Copper Courier)
Lorraine Longhi / The Copper Courier: