Small details you missed in Wonder Woman 1984

On the surface, Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord is significantly different from the Lord of the comics. His origin story, powers, and the abilities he eventually gains from the Dreamstone aren’t at all similar to those of his comic book counterpart. But the makers of Wonder Woman 1984 pay visual tribute to the source material in a very specific way comic fans will notice.

When Max goes to the Oval Office, granting the U.S. president’s wish turns out to be more of a physical strain for Lord than any of the wish-granting we’ve seen him pull off previously. Before Max can finish creating all the new missile sites for the president and everything that goes along with it, we see a single stream of blood trickle from Max’s nostril to his lips.

This isn’t a particularly unique visual, nor is it surprising, considering the epic scope of what Max is creating. But in this case, it’s a clear tribute to his comic book roots. When Max is introduced in 1987’s Justice League #1, he doesn’t have any superhuman abilities. But after the events of the 1988 DC Comics line-wide event “Invasion!” and its accompanying miniseries, the detonation of a so-called “gene bomb” gives Max the ability to mentally control other people’s actions. Using this power always gives Max a nosebleed, just like the one he gets in the White House.