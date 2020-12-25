Shoppers furious at bizarre Christmas delivery substitutes say big day dinner ‘ruined’

Many shoppers have been left furious after receiving bizarre substitutes for their Christmas dinner.

Some have been left with no option but to serve the alternatives as dinner today, despite orders being organised over a month ago.

Beef steaks, ‘gold-plated’ turkeys and jam tarts are among the many substitutes.

Our sister paper The Mirror reports that the problem has occurred across all the major supermarkets with Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Asda and Morrisons to reply to outraged families.

Apologies were issued to shoppers who took to Twitter to voice their fury.

One shopper, Max Rick, tweeted after his Sainsbury’s shop arrived with four beef steaks substituted for the turkey he had ordered.

He wrote: “Not only is this the most ridiculous substitution ever, I have been reliably informed that they not only have the obvious substitute (chicken) in store they have turkey!!!!”

Another shopper, Suzy Billing, was substituted a huge turkey instead of the normal sized one: “Yeah thanks @asda for delivering me a substitute Turkey which is 6.5kg and frozen and will thaw out by Boxing Day eve!!!

“Not impressed! From a very loyal customer!”

Twitter was full of confused recipients of massive turkeys, who had had their small crowns substituted.

It is thought the substitutes are down to a high demand for smaller turkeys this year as coronavirus rules mean families can’t meet for a big meal together.

One shopper, Kat Whittaker had her turkey replaced by a “gold-plated” version of the bird, adding a whopping £57 to her shopping order.

She tweeted: “My daughter’s Christmas food delivery, planned and ordered from Sainsbury’s weeks ago, has been gazumped by panic buying in the shops.

“So no Christmas pudding (or even a substitute) and the large Turkey has been replaced by a smaller (gold-plated?) one costing £57! WT****”

Rebecca Gant was left with 18 substitutes from Asda, and said she is thankful to have gotten the email in to get a taxi to Tesco – a journey she feels she should be reimbursed for.

It led to some Twitter users, including Sophie Shaw, to ask the question: “What is the point in pre-ordering a Christmas delivery, to avoid going to the shops, if they’re only going to go and substitute the turkey and the Christmas pudding?”

Max Rick said: “Why substitute when Turkey still available in store? Why am I being penalised for not being able to go into store?”

Robert Shrimsley had his Christmas pudding replaced with jam tarts whilst Katie Ingham questioned the point of continuing on with the celebrations without her bottle of Bailey’s.

Diane Cox, from Berkshire, ordered her shop from Morrisons in early December and chose to order online as her husband is vulnerable.

Exasperated, she tweeted: “On delivery the turkey and the Christmas pudding were missing with no substitutes. Very disappointed.”