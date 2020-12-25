Shemar Moore Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hollywood actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor announced the news via his social media:

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now,” he wrote. “I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!!” he added. “My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

Shemar is the star of the C.B.S. show, S.W.A.T., but the show is currently on a holiday production break. This means that the diagnosis will unlikely delay production.

He concluded his Instagram post by writing, “I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!!”

We wish him a speedy recovery.