Second test day one Vodafone Test Series 2020 highlights, results, news, video

By Brett Graham 25 Dec 2020 22:11

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the second Test between Australia and India from the MCG.

Australia holds a one-nil lead after a thumping victory in Adelaide, a match highlighted by India’s disastrous 36 all out in the second innings.

Australia is expected to field an unchanged lineup for the match, while India could make as many as four changes.

You’d expect the team winning the toss to bat first, but according to former Australian captain Mark Taylor, neither side would be unhappy bowling first.

“It’s probably not the worst toss for either side to lose to be honest,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

“Both sides look stronger with their bowlers than they do with their batting. From that point of view, bowling first wouldn’t be a problem.

“But the positive way to look at it, 99 times out of 100 you bat first and put the runs on the board, and put the pressure on in the field.

“That’s how Tim Paine should be thinking, and I hope Ajinkya Rahane is the same, unless you get perfect bowling conditions that means the one time in 100 that you bowl first comes into play.”