Seahawks to keep Josh Gordon on roster

Gordon reportedly suffered a setback in his battle with substance abuse. Carroll declined to provide details on what happened, though he noted that Gordon is “frustrated” by the situation. The Seahawks, for their part, are undoubtedly disappointed, but they won’t give up on the ultra-talented wide receiver.

Despite Gordon’s latest indefinite ban — the ninth suspension of his career — the Seahawks re-signed him on a one-year deal in September. And, with word of his reinstatement, they were eager to see him serve as the No. 3 receiver behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Instead, they’ll continue to use David Moore as one of their top targets, with support from rookie Freddie Swain.

The Seahawks continue to be intrigued by his undeniable talent, but he is getting farther and farther away from his tremendous 2013 with the Browns. That was Gordon’s signature season with 87 catches for an NFL-leading 1,646 yards and touchdowns. Then, for the next two years, Gordon was out of football. Even with all the stops and starts, Gordon continued to flash. When he joined the Patriots in 2018, he managed 40 grabs for 720 yards and three TDs in just eleven games. Then, in December of that year, he was hit with yet another indefinite suspension.

The Seahawks, sans Gordon, will face the Rams on Sunday afternoon.