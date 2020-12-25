We already know Saweetie was on Santa’s good list this year when her bae Quavo surprised her with a $300K Icy Bentley earlier this week. However, it looks like Quavo has also been good this year because in return Saweetie dropped a bag and gifted him a $300K Richard Millie watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

She surprised him with the watch by trying to disguise it in a Birkin box and from the looks of things, he was just as surprised as she was when he gifted her, her new whip.

Now ya’ll know Saweetie and Quavo are not strangers when it comes to putting their love front and center, and it’s safe to say gifting each other some pretty amazing extravagant gifts is definitely one way they show their love for each other.

If ya’ll remember, Qavo gifted Saweetie, not one, but TWO Birkin bags for her 26th birthday back in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Saweetie’s love for her Birkins’ would later become a hot topic after she went viral while telling her supporters to send their men back to the streets if they couldn’t buy them a Birkin bag. At the time she was promoting her latest single “Back to the Streets,” which features Jhené Aiko. However, the moment definitely started a pretty memorable debate throughout social media.

Saweetie says if he can’t buy you a Birkin, you don’t need him, sis pic.twitter.com/3qTA6svZQ5 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 23, 2020

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Saweetie Gifts Quavo A $300K Richard Mille Watch For Christmas appeared first on The Shade Room.