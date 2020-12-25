Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first COVID-19 vaccine in the kingdom

© . Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs first season of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, virtually with Bahrain’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CAIRO () – Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the kingdom, as part of the national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
