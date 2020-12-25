Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts receiving Android 11 update globally – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Samsung recently started the Android 11 beta program for its most popular smartphone — Galaxy A51. The company has now announced the global rollout of Android 11 for its premium smartphone — Galaxy S20 FE. The company has started rolling out Android 11 update for both 4G and 5G variants of the smartphone.

The new build for the 4G variant comes with firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1, while the firmware version for the 5G model is G781BXXU1BTL. It is an OTA update and is expected to reach out all the units soon. You can also check for the update manually by going to Settings,gt; Software update.

With the Android 11 update, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users will be able to experience features like default screen recorder, better media controller, native smart home control, one-time permission to apps, security fixes via Google Play and others.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The handset comes in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB. Users can further expand the storage up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The Infinity O display of the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of OneUI.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with single and hybrid SIM support and features an optical fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with an IP68 rating which makes the device dust and water-resistant. The handset also sports stereo speakers which are tuned by AKG and surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos.

Coming to the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with 12MP main sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The front is home to a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and wireless PowerShare feature.

