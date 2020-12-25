Samsung Galaxy A72 4G phone spotted online with Snapdragon 720G – Mobiles News

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is working on another Galaxy A series phone called the Galaxy A72. According to an online report, the company may launch two new variants of the phone- 4G and 5G. Now, the 4G model of the handset has appeared on the benchmark listing website- Geekbench. As per the listing, the smartphone may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G was listed under model number SM-1725F on Geekbench. The device may come equipped with the latest Android 11 operating system. It may offer 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a score of 526 in the single-core test and 1,623 in the multi-core test.

Previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy A72 4G may boast of a 64MP primary lens camera on the back. The handset may offer a quad lens rear camera system consisting of a wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor. On the front, the phone may come with a flat display and a punch-hole style camera for selfies.

As per online leaks and reports, the phone may feature a plastic body with an aluminium frame. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G may offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and is rumoured to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options on the device may include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth and GPS.