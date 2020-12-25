Saints’ Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record By

() – New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints’ 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Kamara equalled the record of Ernie Nevers, who achieved the feat in 1929, with a three-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the blowout.

The 25-year-old finished with 155 yards rushing on 22 carries. He also had three receptions for 17 yards.

Speaking on the sideines after the game, Kamara gave credit to the Saints’ offensive line.

“Kudos to the O-line. They get the game ball, they put us in a position to win,” he added.

Kamara’s milestone was not the only one at the Superdome, with Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees becoming the first player to pass for 80,000 career yards.

Brees, who passed for 311 yards in the game on 19-for-26, achieved the milestone when he connected with Latavius Murray on a nine-yard completion early in the second half.

The victory also snared the NFC South division title for the Saints (11-4) for the fourth successive year.

