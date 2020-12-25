Sage The Gemini Teases Impending Engagement to Supa Cent a Week After Confirming Romance

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Gas Pedal’ rapper hints that he’s ready to pop the question to his entrepreneur girlfriend, just one week after they went public with their relationship.

Sage The Gemini apparently doesn’t need a long time to be convinced that Supa Cent is the one for him. The rapper has teased his impending engagement to his new girlfriend, just a week after they confirmed their relationship.

Sage, whose real name is Dominic Wynn Woods, hinted that he’s ready to pop the question to Supa while admiring his girlfriend. Posting a picture of the entrepreneur getting dolled up in a red outfit on his Instagram Stories, he wrote over it, “Tryna figure out what knee ima get on!! Yessiiiiiir!!”

Sage and Supa first raised eyebrows after the San Francisco-born star was featured on the entrepreneur’s Instagram Live. The 28-year-old artist then confirmed that they’re indeed an item, telling The Shade Room, “[Yes], me and Nell are together, and I intend to keep it that way.” He then boldly declared his possession of her, saying, “I claim my girl.”

Apparently serious about his relationship with Supa, he then said that he’s trying to be the best man he can be for her. “Support me in being the man that I am supposed to be for her,” he implored, “and wish me luck on love progress and consistency…”

The couple, however, was forced to defend their relationship against haters. Coming clean about her previous romantic relationships before the current one with Suge, Supa wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I was with 1 man for 3 1/2 years. Another for 3 months (That was my bad because n***as can only front for so long.) and Sage was before BOTH OF EM.”

Declaring that she has moved past those relationships, she told her critics to do the same. “Idk if y’all upset because I moved on or because who I post. Y’all be more stuck on them n***as than me. Move on please,” she added.