SA cricket community mourns death of legendary commentator Robin Jackman

Robin Jackman, one of the most recognisable voices in South African cricket history, has died at the age of 75.

The news was confirmed to on Friday by a friend of the family.

Born in India in 1945, Jackman would go on to play four Test matches and 15 ODIs for the English national side while he also turned out for Western Province.

It was in the commentary box, though, where ‘Jackers’, as he was affectionately known, won over the hearts of South Africa’s cricket fans after his playing days.

Jackman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and it is understood that he died at his house in Cape Town at around 15:30 on Christmas day.

Tributes from across the South African sports community were pouring in on social media on Friday evening.

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult . pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

So sorry and sad to hear of the passing of Robin Jackman,a cricket man through and through! #RIPJAKKERS — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) December 25, 2020

Devastated to hear of the death this afternoon of Robin Jackman. One of the kindest, most genuine people I have had the privilege of knowing. — Colin Bryden (@colinbryden1) December 25, 2020

Devastated to hear of the passing of Robin Jackman

He was always so kind to me and always had to chat and give advice

A few years back he gave me a copy of his book with a message inside He will be missed

Thoughts with his loved ones

RIP Robin Jackman pic.twitter.com/caqgNe7Hna — Natalie Germanos ?? (@NatalieGermanos) December 25, 2020

RIP Jackers. ?? Privilege to have met and worked with you. One of the best. pic.twitter.com/IRXVVkALNu — President-Elect Scott (@JustPlainTwit) December 25, 2020

RIP Robin Jackman. The gold standard of cricket commentary and analysis. One of the best. Legend. pic.twitter.com/OnufTY0GjH — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) December 25, 2020

My dear friend Robin Jackman passed on this afternoon I am saddened MHDSRIP AND RISE IN GLORY ???????????? — jeremy fredericks (@rhinocricket) December 25, 2020

RIP Robin Jackman. Born in Shimla (India), played Test cricket for England, did great things for cricket in Zimbabwe and South Africa. A global citizen in its truest sense. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 25, 2020

Robin Jackman’s commentary was one of the reasons I wanted to do this job Heartbroken RIP — Natalie Germanos ?? (@NatalieGermanos) December 25, 2020

R.I.P. Jackers ???????????? — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) December 25, 2020