SA cricket community mourns death of legendary commentator Robin Jackman

Robin Jackman, one of the most recognisable voices in South African cricket history, has died at the age of 75. 

The news was confirmed to on Friday by a friend of the family. 

Born in India in 1945, Jackman would go on to play four Test matches and 15 ODIs for the English national side while he also turned out for Western Province. 

It was in the commentary box, though, where ‘Jackers’, as he was affectionately known, won over the hearts of South Africa’s cricket fans after his playing days. 

Jackman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and it is understood that he died at his house in Cape Town at around 15:30 on Christmas day. 

Tributes from across the South African sports community were pouring in on social media on Friday evening.

