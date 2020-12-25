Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol taken in for police questioning

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

© . FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country’s constitution, in Moscow

MOSCOW () – Russian police raided the home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early on Friday and then took her in for questioning, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters said.

Navalny’s supporters said they thought the police action was a response to her trying to knock at the door of an alleged FSB security agent in Moscow who Navalny says took part in a botched plot to poison him in August.

The FSB has dismissed Navalny’s allegations as a provocation.

