Royce Da 5’9″ Reacts To Lil Pump’s Eminem Diss!!

Royce Da 5’9, Detroit rapper and bestie of rapper Eminem has responded to Lil Pump, who hopped on social media randomly to diss Eminem.

“F*ck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old ass,” Pump said in the video. “You lame as f*ck, b*tch! I woke up on bullsh*t today, I’m back on my f*ck sh*t.”

Royce then slid under the post and penned the following response:

“I’ll slap them glasses so far off his face, they’ll land in a whole nother genre,” he wrote. “Not cuz I’m mad but just cuz I’m exhausted with all the tuff talk from all these harmless creatures … Enjoy yourself. You actually make money off blatant misappropriation while not being really good at anything.”

Pump vowed to leave the United States if President Donald Trump won the elections… he appears to be making no moves to leave, but is determined to go down the Tekashi 6ix9ine troll route.