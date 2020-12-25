Rockefeller Center Unveils Charlie Brown Christmas Tree This Year!

Maybe whomever did the choosing was choosing from an area of social distancing and didn’t see that the tree obviously wasn’t up to snuff, or maybe the guy who normally did it was out sick… I hope he had a speedy recovery.

But this year, the tree reflects how we all feel. We’re all tired, we all want to flop down, we’re all weary of everything the world has to offer, and not even the promise of Christmas can bring us back to being our jolly old selves. This year, nothing feels right.

It feels like we’re still stuck in March or April, like it shouldn’t be November at all. Like maybe once summer comes, we’ll all be able to be happy and healthy again and be able to do things like we normally would. Maybe in summer, 2021 we can all do that, but 2020 is officially a year that has been wasted.

Or at least that’s what it feels like.

We can’t really gather with our loved ones this year, and if we do we might as well just pack up and quarantine for the rest of the year. Colleges are telling the kids that if they go home for the holidays to be prepared to stay home and take the rest of the semester online, which is a pretty smart move, honestly, but for those students craving independence it’s yet another disappointment in this already crappy year.

And now the Christmas tree has to be a fail too. Poor tree, it couldn’t help it. It tried to cheer us up by giving us one of its inhabitants, a Northern Saw-Whet Owl that had to be rescued from it, but… that didn’t exactly help. Poor Owl, probably wondering why the prime real estate it selected is suddenly no more.

Although, to be fair, we haven’t seen this tree decorated yet, and Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree did look a lot better when the kids gave it “a little love and attention” to quote Linus. So perhaps this 2020 Christmas tree will be the same, perhaps once it’s all decorated, it’ll look better and perhaps even give us something to look forward to. God I hope so. Stay tuned!!!

