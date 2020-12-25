Rita Ora Surprises Friends With ‘Peaky Blinders’-Themed Christmas Gifts

WENN/Instar

Rita Ora delighted her friends during a recent Christmas – by buying them pocket watches just like the ones featured in TV hit “Peaky Blinders“.

The British pop star is a big fan of the hit period crime drama – and bought pocket watches like those used by the show’s gangsters for friends and family.

“I’m pretty good at hearing what people say just in conversation and remembering those things,” she tells the Pop Sugar website of her present buying habits. “Though one year, I was really into ‘Peaky Blinders’ and got obsessed with the styling. I got all my family these personalised pocket watches with messages on the back and everyone loved them. I thought that that was a pretty cool present.”

As for her own presents, the “R.I.P.” singer says gifts that are personal to her are her favourite things to receive at Christmas.

“For me, Christmas has always been about sentimental moments, and my friends are really good at making me cry with their presents,” she explains.

“A few years ago, I got given a book of me and my best friend Anda. I’ve known her since I was one, and for Christmas she made me a book of all of our pictures, and it was so touching. It’s now something I keep on my coffee table, and despite all the expensive fashion books I’ve got, that one really stands out. I feel like it’s those things for me that really matter.”