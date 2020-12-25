Rihanna ‘Invited’ A$AP Rocky To Spend Holidays W/ Her In Barbados!!

Things between Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are heating up — and the Bajan beauty reportedly invited the New York rapper to spend the holidays with her and her family in Barbados.

“It’s a huge sign of how happy she is with him. Rihanna is all about family so the fact that she invited him is very meaningful,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Her friends are taking this a sign that she’s getting serious with him.”

Apparently, Rocky has taken her up on her offer.

“They had plans all along for him to join her. [A$AP] just had to tie up a few loose ends before flying out,” the source added. “He’s so excited to spend their first Christmas together. He’s had a thing for Rihanna for a few years now, and he’s so happy things have come full circle. Although this year has been tough for everybody, he’s so grateful to be ending it on such a high note by celebrating with Rihanna by his side.”