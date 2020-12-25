‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Rips Into Porsha Williams & Tamika D. Mallory

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has responded to Porsha Williams and activist Tamika D. Mallory.

Kenya implied in a recent episode on the show that Porsha’s activism was “fake” and that her motivations were about ego and attention rather than genuine concern.

The ladies responded — but of course, Kenya had to have the last words… and delivered a scathing clap back.

‘RHOA’ SEASON 13 TRAILER

“@TamikadMallory Thank you Queen for your comment to me, But my eyes and ears and my manga cum laude education are my only friends – not google. I respect all the real and important work you do and BTW, I was correct.”

She continued: “Since many are fans of RHOA, let’s watch the entire season and decide what is real or fake – not just a clip from an episode yet-to-be aired. I’m not here to write a book/get ahead of bad storyline/play victim/use a good cause to help a bad image. Speaking of Porsha, as a person you have always looked up to and always copies, you can’t educate me on anything but how to install a lacefront and be a freak. (no shade as YOU said before the dark heart comment). Please drive your “hate Kenya train” onto the same tracks as the underground railroad you thought existed 5 minutes ago.”